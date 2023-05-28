Head to Head Analysis: Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) vs. Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group 7.36% 192.79% 5.41% Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 75.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $5.92 billion 2.18 $551.00 million $0.81 30.81 Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.48 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -6.02

This table compares Warner Music Group and Sphere Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Music Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Warner Music Group and Sphere Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 0 3 8 0 2.73 Sphere Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00

Warner Music Group currently has a consensus target price of $37.09, suggesting a potential upside of 48.60%. Sphere Entertainment has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.08%. Given Warner Music Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Warner Music Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Sphere Entertainment on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 100,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sphere Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

