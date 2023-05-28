Head-To-Head Contrast: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Delcath Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Delcath Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,395.69%. Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 116.14%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -169.43% -76.78% Delcath Systems -1,212.45% -1,396.28% -158.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Delcath Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($4.93) -0.09 Delcath Systems $2.72 million 30.11 -$36.51 million ($3.73) -2.07

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes QRX003, QRX004, QRX007, and QRX008. The company was founded by Michael Myers and Denise Carter on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

