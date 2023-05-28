Head to Head Contrast: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) versus Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Webster Financial and Old Point Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Webster Financial currently has a consensus price target of $54.42, suggesting a potential upside of 47.51%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Webster Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

85.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Webster Financial and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $2.73 billion 2.37 $644.28 million $4.93 7.48 Old Point Financial $61.55 million 1.29 $9.11 million $2.03 7.88

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 28.33% 13.39% 1.47% Old Point Financial 15.36% 10.26% 0.75%

Summary

Webster Financial beats Old Point Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer lending and small business banking units. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

