Head-To-Head Survey: Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) vs. Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Live Nation Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.48 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -6.02 Live Nation Entertainment $16.68 billion 1.14 $149.22 million $0.71 115.71

Analyst Ratings

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Nation Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sphere Entertainment and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Live Nation Entertainment 0 4 7 0 2.64

Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.08%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $98.55, suggesting a potential upside of 19.96%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% Live Nation Entertainment 1.90% 226.22% 2.03%

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Sphere Entertainment on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues. The Sponsorship and Advertising segment manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs in addition to the sale of international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising such as signage, promotional programs, rich media offerings, including advertising associated with live streaming and music-related content, and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. The Ticketing segment is involved in the management of the global ticketing operations, including providing ticketing software and services to clients, and consumers with a marketplace, both online and mobile, for tickets and event information. The Ticketing segment also operates the firm’s primary ticketing website, www.ticketmaster.com. The company was founded in 1996 a

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.