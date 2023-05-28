Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Position Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,574.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,293 shares of company stock worth $417,215 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HTLF stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.