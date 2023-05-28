HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 23,254 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 173.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

