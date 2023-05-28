HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,494,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,763,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 and have sold 7,198,170 shares valued at $187,010,895. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.