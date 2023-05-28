HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,047,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after buying an additional 111,360 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.38. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

