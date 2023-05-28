HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 191.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,118 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,322 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,950,000 after acquiring an additional 530,212 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,301,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 2.97%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

