HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda USA Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of SCCO opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

