HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MLPA stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.
About Global X MLP ETF
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
