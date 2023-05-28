HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.