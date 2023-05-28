HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

