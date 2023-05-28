HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 506.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,198 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $916,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $7,812,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 76,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $837,717.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,289,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,342,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 76,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $837,717.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,289,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,342,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,207 shares of company stock worth $1,224,857. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 222.58% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

