HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,117 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 945.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cognex by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

