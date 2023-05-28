HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,793 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

