HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,830,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 558,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 344,311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,384,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 191,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 100,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.26 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt and equity financing for buyout, growth, development, and recapitalization.

