HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 260,361 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 260,361 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.10%.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

