HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,484 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 555.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513,175 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,560 shares in the last quarter. Builders Union LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,940,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Magnite Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MGNI opened at $11.78 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,375,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $81,056.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $268,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $750,948 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magnite

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More

