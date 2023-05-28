Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

Hilltop Price Performance

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Hilltop Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.