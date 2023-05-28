Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

