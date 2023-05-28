Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HY. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Shares of HY opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $841.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $57.61.

Insider Activity at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 57,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 90,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.