ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 29,980,000 shares. Approximately 23.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
ImmunityBio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler cut ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
