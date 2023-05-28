ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 29,980,000 shares. Approximately 23.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in ImmunityBio by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.