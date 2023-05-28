Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $665,048.16 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,601.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,160,020,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.