Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,299,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,156 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after purchasing an additional 472,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 977,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 389,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 759,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 258,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.