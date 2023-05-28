Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Stories

