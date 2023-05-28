John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $60,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $174,063,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,588,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,761,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WLY opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $491.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -817.65%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

