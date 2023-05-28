JOYY (YY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YY opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 281.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CLSA decreased their target price on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JOYY by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 751,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,925,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 257.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 161,228 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

