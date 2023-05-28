Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Knowles by 12,434.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,897,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Knowles by 1,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Knowles by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Knowles by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,821,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,336,000 after buying an additional 180,820 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.46. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

