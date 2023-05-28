KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

KONE Oyj stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

KONE Oyj Cuts Dividend

About KONE Oyj

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.19%. KONE Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

