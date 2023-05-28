Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Kopin stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 722,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 62,150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 60.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 330,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kopin by 167.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

