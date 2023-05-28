Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,814 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Koppers by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.82. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KOP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

