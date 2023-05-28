Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 450.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,927 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,061,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after purchasing an additional 170,162 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 18,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Korn Ferry



Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.



