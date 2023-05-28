Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $55,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In other news, Director Brian J. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 5,016 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.97 per share, with a total value of $325,889.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,756 shares of company stock worth $1,956,985. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.