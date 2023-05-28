Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,795,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,179,000 after buying an additional 2,611,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,219,000 after buying an additional 483,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 6.9 %

LNTH stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,903 shares of company stock worth $19,639,815. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

