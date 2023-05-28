LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,480,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $712,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,264 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,017,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,434,000 after purchasing an additional 173,165 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,352,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

