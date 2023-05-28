LGT Group Foundation Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,165 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $85,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $142,352,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $3,507,000. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 716,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

