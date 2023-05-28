Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $284.88 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.10.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

