Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 72.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

MGY opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.