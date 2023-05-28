Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $256,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50,664 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

