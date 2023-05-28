Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,522 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 346,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 89,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,200,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.50. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.