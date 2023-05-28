Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 10,410 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

