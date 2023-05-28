Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,531 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in C3.ai by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in C3.ai by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in C3.ai by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,582. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C3.ai Trading Up 15.9 %

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AI opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.55. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

