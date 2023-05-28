Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $116,000 in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 36.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 934.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 179,561 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 867,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 230,112 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,025,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 404,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

CHS opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

