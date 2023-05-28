Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,955 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $332.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.33 and a 200-day moving average of $264.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $333.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,848 shares of company stock worth $16,635,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

