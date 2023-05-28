Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also

