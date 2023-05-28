Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 127 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

