Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,417 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 401,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,151,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 166,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 651,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 261,142 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $14.91 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.09.

Insider Activity at Paramount Global

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.