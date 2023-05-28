Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 203 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 76.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GATX by 124.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 489.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX stock opened at $120.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.05. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $121.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

