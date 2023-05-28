Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 317 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 559.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

