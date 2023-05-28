Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 350 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.